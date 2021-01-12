Alexa
Huskers WR Wan'Dale Robinson announces plan to transfer

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 05:18
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has announced his plan to transfer, leaving the Cornhuskers without one of their top playmakers in 2021.

Robinson revealed his decision on Twitter on Monday, saying he wants to move closer to his family in Kentucky.

Robinson split time between running back and receiver as a sophomore. He became the primary running back after Dedrick Mills went out because of an injury. Robinson averaged 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 240 yards and a touchdown.

He led the team with 51 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson was one of the prize recruits for coach Scott Frost in 2019, signing after he de-committed from Kentucky. He was rated a four-star prospect, and he also visited Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan.

