Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/12 04:26
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 1 cent to $52.25 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 33 cents to $55.66 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $1.52 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.57 a gallon. February natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $15.40 to $1,850.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 65 cents to $25.28 an ounce and March copper fell 11 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.16 Japanese yen from 103.93. The euro fell to $1.2163 from $1.2212.

Updated : 2021-01-12 07:03 GMT+08:00

