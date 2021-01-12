BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2430
|Down
|30
|Mar
|2499
|2516
|2471
|2480
|Down
|36
|May
|2444
|2455
|2421
|2430
|Down
|30
|Jul
|2442
|2450
|2422
|2429
|Down
|27
|Sep
|2438
|2442
|2419
|2428
|Down
|23
|Dec
|2430
|2436
|2417
|2427
|Down
|20
|Mar
|2411
|2426
|2411
|2422
|Down
|17
|May
|2424
|2426
|2419
|2420
|Down
|15
|Jul
|2423
|2423
|2418
|2418
|Down
|15
|Sep
|2421
|Down
|15
|Dec
|2421
|Down
|15