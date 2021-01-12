BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2430 Down 30 Mar 2499 2516 2471 2480 Down 36 May 2444 2455 2421 2430 Down 30 Jul 2442 2450 2422 2429 Down 27 Sep 2438 2442 2419 2428 Down 23 Dec 2430 2436 2417 2427 Down 20 Mar 2411 2426 2411 2422 Down 17 May 2424 2426 2419 2420 Down 15 Jul 2423 2423 2418 2418 Down 15 Sep 2421 Down 15 Dec 2421 Down 15