BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2430 Down 30
Mar 2499 2516 2471 2480 Down 36
May 2444 2455 2421 2430 Down 30
Jul 2442 2450 2422 2429 Down 27
Sep 2438 2442 2419 2428 Down 23
Dec 2430 2436 2417 2427 Down 20
Mar 2411 2426 2411 2422 Down 17
May 2424 2426 2419 2420 Down 15
Jul 2423 2423 2418 2418 Down 15
Sep 2421 Down 15
Dec 2421 Down 15

Updated : 2021-01-12 05:38 GMT+08:00

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan