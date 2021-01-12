Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 123.55 Down 2.20
Mar 122.30 123.20 118.75 121.45 Down 2.25
May 125.00 125.25 120.85 123.55 Down 2.20
Jul 127.05 127.10 122.75 125.40 Down 2.20
Sep 128.40 128.70 124.45 127.15 Down 2.20
Dec 130.40 130.60 126.50 129.25 Down 2.10
Mar 131.70 131.70 128.30 131.10 Down 2.05
May 131.60 131.95 129.75 131.95 Down 2.00
Jul 131.30 132.80 130.60 132.80 Down 1.90
Sep 132.40 133.50 131.25 133.50 Down 1.90
Dec 133.35 134.40 132.70 134.40 Down 1.90
Mar 134.60 135.35 134.60 135.35 Down 1.90
May 136.05 Down 1.90
Jul 136.75 Down 1.90
Sep 137.25 Down 1.90
Dec 136.60 137.40 136.60 137.40 Down 1.90

Updated : 2021-01-12 05:36 GMT+08:00

