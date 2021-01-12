New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|123.55
|Down 2.20
|Mar
|122.30
|123.20
|118.75
|121.45
|Down 2.25
|May
|125.00
|125.25
|120.85
|123.55
|Down 2.20
|Jul
|127.05
|127.10
|122.75
|125.40
|Down 2.20
|Sep
|128.40
|128.70
|124.45
|127.15
|Down 2.20
|Dec
|130.40
|130.60
|126.50
|129.25
|Down 2.10
|Mar
|131.70
|131.70
|128.30
|131.10
|Down 2.05
|May
|131.60
|131.95
|129.75
|131.95
|Down 2.00
|Jul
|131.30
|132.80
|130.60
|132.80
|Down 1.90
|Sep
|132.40
|133.50
|131.25
|133.50
|Down 1.90
|Dec
|133.35
|134.40
|132.70
|134.40
|Down 1.90
|Mar
|134.60
|135.35
|134.60
|135.35
|Down 1.90
|May
|136.05
|Down 1.90
|Jul
|136.75
|Down 1.90
|Sep
|137.25
|Down 1.90
|Dec
|136.60
|137.40
|136.60
|137.40
|Down 1.90