Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Doan returning to Coyotes in front office role

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 01:51
Doan returning to Coyotes in front office role

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shane Doan is returning to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Coyotes announced Monday the longtime former captain has been hired as chief hockey development officer.

Doan will serve as a strategic advisor to owner Alex Meruelo and general manager Bill Armstrong, supporting the business and hockey operations departments.

“Shane Doan is a Coyotes legend and a Valley icon,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said in a statement. “For the past 25 years, Shane has been an incredible ambassador for our franchise and has represented the Coyotes with dignity and class. He is beloved by our fan base and we are thrilled to have him back with us where he belongs.”

Doan spent all 21 NHL seasons with the Coyotes, starting with the franchise's last season in Winnipeg before moving to the desert in 1996. He served as Arizona's captain the final 13 years of his career before retiring after the 2016-17 season.

A two-time NHL All Star, Doan holds numerous team records, including games played, goals, assists and points. His No. 19 was retired by the team in 2019.

“I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Doan said. “I am extremely proud to have played my entire career for the Coyotes and all I want is for this franchise to be successful on and off the ice.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-12 03:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan