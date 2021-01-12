Alexa
LAFC acquires forward Corey Baird from Real Salt Lake

By  Associated Press
2021/01/12 01:15
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has acquired forward Corey Baird from Real Salt Lake.

LAFC announced the deal Monday, sending $500,000 in general allocation money, a 2021 international roster spot and future considerations to Salt Lake.

Baird won the 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year award with eight goals for Salt Lake in his first MLS season. He had two goals and four assists in 21 appearances last season.

Baird, who turns 25 this month, also made his debut with the U.S. national team in January 2019.

Baird is another strong addition to an LAFC attack that led the league with 47 goals and 358 shots last season despite getting just seven appearances from 2019 MLS scoring champion Carlos Vela, who was injured for most of the year.

Baird is from Escondido, California, near San Diego, and he won three consecutive national championships at Stanford before joining Salt Lake in January 2018.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

2021-01-12

