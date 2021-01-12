Alexa
Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25; UConn in at No. 25

By JOHN MARSHALL , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/12 01:05
Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men's basketball poll for the seventh consecutive week in the regular season.

The Zags received 63 of 64 first-place votes from a national media panel in the poll released Monday and the Bears had the other one. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week.

Gonzaga (12-0) had two games last week and turned both into routs, beating BYU 86-69 and Portland 116-88. The Zags have won 16 straight, dating to last season.

Baylor (11-0) beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to hold at No. 2.

No. 25 Connecticut moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17.

Ohio State returned to the rankings at No. 21, while Rutgers and Florida State tumbled out from Nos. 15 and 25.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-12 02:31 GMT+08:00

