Indonesian plane crash: Rescuers identify first victim

Divers have scoured the sea bed for remains since the crash was confirmed Divers have scoured the sea bed for remains since the crash was confirmed

The crew of flight SJ182, which crashed off Jakarta with 62 people aboard, did not declare an emergency or report technical problems, an investigator said Monday. The first victim, a flight attendant, was identified among the recovered remains.

Nurcahyo Utomo, an investigator at Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) also said that the jet may have been intact before it hit the water.

Authorities are searching for clues that may explain how the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plunged into the Java Sea so suddenly.

Search teams on Sunday narrowed down the location of the "black box" flight recorders and the remote-controlled vehicle would help scan the sea bed, navy chief of staff Yudo Margono said.

"There is so much debris down there and we have only lifted a few pieces. Hopefully, as we take out more they (the recorders) can be found," Yudo told reporters aboard a ship.

What happened to flight SJ182:

The plane took off from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta Airport at about 2:36 p.m. (07:36 UTC) Saturday.

The flight was bound for the city of Pontianak, northwest of Jakarta.

There were 62 people on board, including 10 children.

The flight last made contact around 2:40 p.m.

The plane lost more than 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) of altitude in less than a minute, according to FlightRadar24.

A sea and air search effort was launched, including 11 navy ships, two helicopters and 300 personnel.

First victim identified

Divers continued to scour the sea bed on Monday, succesfully recovering aircraft pieces, including a mangled engine turbine and some 40 bags of human remains, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said.

"We have been able to identify one of the victims of the accident, named Oki Bisma," national police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said. Searchers have already

The 29-year-old man was a flight attendant, who was identified through his fingerprints.

Aviation sector plagued by safety concerns

Flight SJ182 is the third Indonesian budget airline crash since 2014 and the second major air crash in Indonesia since 2018.

The country's fast-growing aviation sector has been plagued by safety concerns, with its airlines having once been banned from entering US and European airspace.

Some 189 people were killed when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX jet crashed near Jakarta in October 2018.

That accident saw Boeing hit with billions in fines over claims it defrauded regulators overseeing the 737 MAX model. The plane was grounded worldwide following the crash in Indonesia, but also another one in Ethiopia.

But Flight SJ182's Boeing 737 model was first produced decades ago and was not a MAX variant.

jcg/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)