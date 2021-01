Russian President Vladimir Putin (r), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (second left), and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (far left) discuss... Russian President Vladimir Putin (r), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (second left), and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (far left) discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on Monday in their first meeting since a peace agreement halted six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed the agreements signed last November. Putin said the peace agreement "created the necessary basis for a long-term and full-format settlement of the old conflict."

More to come…

