Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

After delay, Netanyahu's trial set to resume next month

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 22:32
Israeli Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to receive the second COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Sa...

Israeli Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to receive the second COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Sa...

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial will resume in February after being postponed because of a tightened coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli court said Monday.

The Jerusalem District Court decided the trial will resume Feb. 8, with Netanyahu expected to appear in court for the hearing. It was initially slated to resume this week.

Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust connected to three long-running investigations. He has denied wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a “witch hunt” by hostile media, law enforcement and judicial officials.

Israel is in its third national lockdown, which was tightened last week, prompting the court to delay the trial's resumption.

Israel has seen a recent surge in virus cases despite unleashing one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns. The country has given the first of two vaccine doses to some 20% of its population, and Netanyahu has said that Israel has secured enough vaccines to inoculate the whole adult population by the end of March.

Netanyahu's trial will restart weeks before Israel heads to the polls on March 23 in its fourth national elections in two years. That is likely to keep his legal woes firmly in the public discourse during the election campaign, even though Netanyahu has placed Israel's speedy coronavirus vaccination drive at the center of his battle for reelection.

Updated : 2021-01-12 00:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan