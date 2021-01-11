Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: 3 in stolen car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 22:29
Police: 3 in stolen car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Three people died in a crash early Monday of a stolen car that reached speeds of more than 100 mph (161 kph) while fleeing police in central Iowa, officials said.

The crash happened in the Des Moines suburb of Clive, after a woman in nearby Urbandale reported a car carrying several males after she spotted one rummaging through her car, police said in a news release. Officers who later spotted the car discovered it had been reported stolen and attempted to stop it.

According to police, the car refused to stop, sped away and launched into the air as it crossed railroad tracks — flipping several times and hitting a utility pole and creek bank.

Police found five males, several of whom had been ejected from the car, at the scene. Three of them have died from their injuries and two have been taken to hospitals, police said.

Police did not immediately release the names of those killed and injured. The Iowa State Patrol is helping in the investigation.

Updated : 2021-01-12 00:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan