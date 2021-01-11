Alexa
4 Russian soldiers die in road accident near Moscow

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 22:18
MOSCOW (AP) — At least four Russian soldiers died and about 20 others were injured Monday in a traffic accident near Moscow, officials said.

The Defense Ministry said that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a convoy of military buses on a highway just northwest of the capital. Two of the victims were killed on the spot and two others died on their way to the hospital.

Emergency officials said that about 20 injured servicemen were rushed to a hospital in Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow.

Russian news reports said that the convoy of buses had stopped after the leading vehicle had a malfunction, and the truck crashed into them from the back.

