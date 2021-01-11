Alexa
Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 21:09
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s Premier League game against Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed, with Jose Mourinho’s team instead facing Fulham on the same day.

Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.

The Tottenham-Fulham game, originally scheduled for Dec. 30, was postponed following an outbreak of the virus in the Fulham squad.

Because Fulham is now playing against Tottenham in midweek, its match against Chelsea scheduled for Friday has now been pushed back to Saturday.

Updated : 2021-01-11 23:24 GMT+08:00

