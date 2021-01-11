Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 11, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;SW;9;83%;67%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;75;61;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;NW;6;55%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;63;44;Partly sunny, mild;65;46;ENE;3;41%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A few showers;54;44;An afternoon shower;52;44;WSW;8;66%;61%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;46;42;Showers around;45;38;WNW;13;78%;63%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;28;21;Partly sunny;23;19;NNE;6;80%;39%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;61;35;Mostly sunny;52;37;ENE;5;27%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a flurry;18;5;Colder;11;-19;NW;13;73%;63%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;95;79;A t-storm or two;90;75;ENE;9;74%;72%;7

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;72;62;A shower and t-storm;65;50;NNW;8;79%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;73;64;Mostly cloudy;77;64;E;10;57%;44%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;68;42;Hazy sunshine;71;42;WNW;6;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;89;74;A t-storm around;87;74;SE;7;74%;73%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;78;66;Some sun, pleasant;79;64;E;9;57%;15%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and some clouds;87;65;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;ENE;6;40%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;48;33;Sunny, but chilly;49;36;NW;9;60%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;36;18;Partly sunny, mild;41;19;NNW;4;20%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow;32;28;Cloudy and chilly;33;27;S;5;92%;44%;0

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;35;33;Morning rain;38;28;W;10;87%;87%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A stray shower;68;45;A little a.m. rain;69;44;ESE;6;64%;68%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;67;W;5;75%;75%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;33;30;WSW;6;71%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, p.m. rain;39;38;A little a.m. rain;45;31;WNW;8;86%;73%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Wet snow;33;26;A little snow;31;25;NW;7;97%;88%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;34;24;Partly sunny;36;32;SW;4;57%;67%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Severe thunderstorms;85;62;Nice with sunshine;79;59;E;9;44%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;SSE;5;49%;82%;5

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;38;21;Sunny, but chilly;43;32;W;6;56%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, nice and warm;76;59;Warm with some sun;80;64;SSE;10;29%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;82;65;Lots of sun, humid;83;68;SE;15;60%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;82;67;A stray shower;81;67;SE;4;50%;41%;5

Chennai, India;Very humid;86;77;Humid, a p.m. shower;86;75;NNE;9;80%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;32;27;Milder;40;30;SW;10;66%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;NNE;9;83%;93%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;40;37;Variable cloudiness;39;28;NE;9;82%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;74;66;Breezy;75;66;NNE;17;62%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;47;29;Plenty of sunshine;55;36;SSW;5;55%;7%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;86;78;A t-storm around;86;78;NNE;16;75%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;61;44;Hazy sunshine;65;44;W;9;70%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;47;29;Mostly sunny;56;38;SW;6;19%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, warm;86;63;Hazy sun;81;60;NNW;6;57%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;SE;4;79%;78%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Afternoon showers;49;43;Rain and drizzle;44;41;SSW;5;91%;94%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;58;27;Sunny and mild;55;28;NNE;8;7%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and drizzle;54;43;Abundant sunshine;56;44;NW;5;64%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Breezy this morning;56;47;Partly sunny;64;47;NW;7;35%;1%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;81;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;60;ENE;6;77%;80%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;78;65;A shower;77;63;NE;9;76%;79%;2

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;32;29;Windy with snow;31;27;SE;22;95%;93%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;90;70;Mostly sunny;89;67;N;7;46%;14%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;57;46;Hazy sun;63;50;NE;8;30%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;83;69;Mostly sunny, nice;82;71;W;5;63%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;85;65;Hazy sun;86;64;ESE;5;48%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;61;38;Hazy sunshine;65;38;NNW;6;57%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;64;57;Cloudy, p.m. rain;60;48;N;5;81%;100%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;86;77;Cloudy with showers;86;76;WSW;9;78%;96%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;89;69;Plenty of sun;86;69;SSW;7;47%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and clouds;78;59;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;ESE;5;56%;30%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with hazy sun;51;26;Sunny and mild;58;29;SSW;6;9%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;79;48;Hazy sun;79;47;NNW;4;21%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;42;Mostly sunny;64;44;ENE;4;73%;6%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;93;67;Hazy sunshine;90;66;N;11;29%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;32;25;Partly sunny;28;25;SSE;8;64%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;88;76;Partly sunny;88;76;NE;10;60%;27%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;Clouds and sun, nice;89;75;SW;6;64%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;84;69;Hazy sunshine;84;63;NNE;5;53%;5%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with showers;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;NE;4;72%;87%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;60;42;A shower in the a.m.;59;41;NE;8;64%;86%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun and humid;89;75;A morning shower;88;74;SSW;6;77%;51%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;78;68;Sunny intervals;79;68;SSE;7;68%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny, but chilly;49;35;Sunny, but cool;51;37;NE;6;65%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;47;46;A shower in the a.m.;47;34;NNW;7;87%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;70;51;NE;5;34%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;86;73;Sun and some clouds;86;75;SW;6;61%;19%;9

Madrid, Spain;Cold with sunshine;38;22;Chilly with sunshine;41;24;ESE;3;63%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;NNW;12;72%;65%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;NNE;5;82%;75%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;82;73;A morning shower;82;74;ESE;5;66%;58%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Windy and very hot;97;70;Partly sunny, cooler;80;61;SSE;13;44%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sun;70;47;Partly sunny;70;45;SW;5;43%;30%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;75;66;Mostly cloudy;78;67;NW;6;72%;38%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;27;22;Cloudy;24;22;S;9;92%;71%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;90;75;Increasingly windy;90;75;ENE;17;55%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Severe thunderstorms;74;59;Mostly sunny, cool;69;57;ESE;11;51%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. snow shower;29;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;SW;3;81%;19%;2

Moscow, Russia;Very cold;14;5;Cloudy and very cold;10;5;ESE;4;71%;4%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;Hazy sun;92;76;N;6;57%;2%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;59;Clouds and sun;76;59;NNW;11;64%;55%;9

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;40;31;Partly sunny;42;32;WNW;7;52%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, mild;72;54;Mild with some sun;71;53;SE;7;67%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow at times;10;-21;Cloudy and colder;-10;-22;NE;9;77%;14%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;42;35;A little a.m. rain;45;33;E;5;65%;80%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clearing and cold;19;12;Partly sunny, cold;23;17;NNW;4;63%;42%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. snow;32;25;Areas of low clouds;32;23;SW;8;83%;18%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;85;78;A shower;85;79;ENE;13;78%;83%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;76;A t-storm in spots;85;75;NNW;5;80%;73%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;86;73;Showers around;85;74;E;8;82%;92%;7

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;39;36;Periods of rain;46;40;N;11;79%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Warmer;88;66;Windy in the p.m.;88;61;SE;14;35%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny;90;65;Breezy in the a.m.;86;63;N;12;44%;5%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;NE;10;72%;81%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;90;68;Sun and clouds;91;65;SSE;7;48%;2%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;27;26;Snow, rain mixing in;34;27;W;11;77%;75%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and cold;23;11;Mostly cloudy;32;19;SSE;5;61%;44%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;67;49;Periods of rain;67;50;WSW;8;62%;84%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;55;40;Sunshine;58;37;ENE;5;78%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;84;78;ENE;7;66%;79%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny, but chilly;28;27;Low clouds;36;35;E;12;61%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;32;29;Periods of snow;31;28;SSE;16;92%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with a t-storm;88;77;Partly sunny;88;77;ENE;7;67%;35%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;61;41;N;8;31%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Chilly with some sun;47;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;30;NNE;5;74%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;15;11;Afternoon flurries;20;14;SE;10;78%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;56;48;Cloudy;56;51;W;5;85%;9%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;75;66;A t-storm around;75;65;ENE;12;73%;55%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;82;75;Breezy with a shower;82;74;E;14;72%;73%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;83;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;65;N;8;69%;47%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and some clouds;67;36;Mostly sunny;68;38;ENE;5;37%;4%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;86;50;Plenty of sunshine;92;51;SW;5;24%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Humid with some sun;86;73;Clouds and sun;88;72;N;10;74%;29%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;52;29;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;NE;3;61%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;49;47;Rain;55;45;S;19;88%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and chilly;26;16;Mostly cloudy;34;26;S;3;58%;42%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;43;30;Plenty of sun;46;32;SSW;9;43%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;84;76;A downpour;82;76;N;13;81%;81%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Periods of rain;41;35;A little snow;39;29;NW;6;84%;63%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;82;74;A shower in spots;82;74;ENE;14;73%;68%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and snow shower;38;34;Colder in the p.m.;35;18;ENE;4;59%;29%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;81;67;Partly sunny;84;68;NE;11;58%;2%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;54;47;Clearing;59;49;ESE;6;51%;3%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;31;27;On-and-off snow;32;27;SE;12;88%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;57;29;Increasing clouds;44;30;NE;5;46%;12%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy this morning;54;36;A shower or two;45;35;ESE;5;87%;67%;1

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;51;38;Hazy and mild;57;40;SE;4;27%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny, nice and warm;73;56;Mostly sunny, warm;80;58;SSE;3;43%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;58;45;Spotty showers;58;40;NNW;5;68%;84%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;44;33;Clouds, p.m. rain;42;33;NW;6;81%;75%;1

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;37;29;Mostly cloudy;34;30;WSW;11;74%;28%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and cooler;68;57;Cooler;61;55;NW;15;73%;80%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;61;47;Cooler;56;51;WNW;17;67%;60%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-2;-15;A morning flurry;6;-21;NNW;6;82%;57%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain ending;48;45;Rain tapering off;48;42;SSE;6;74%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Chilly with sunshine;33;22;Intermittent snow;37;32;W;5;55%;74%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;75;52;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;ESE;5;36%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thick cloud cover;28;23;On-and-off snow;26;25;SSE;13;86%;88%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;36;25;Occasional snow;34;30;WSW;12;74%;90%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;66;58;Mostly sunny, nice;72;62;NE;5;71%;15%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;93;69;Hazy and less humid;87;69;S;6;47%;6%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny intervals;32;27;Mostly sunny;37;31;NNE;2;66%;12%;3

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-11 21:52 GMT+08:00

