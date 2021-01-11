Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

53-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 36th season

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 20:05
53-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 36th season

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — New year, new contract for 53-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura, one of the world's oldest professional soccer players.

Miura, who turns 54 on Feb. 26, will enter his 36th season after signing an extension with J-League club Yokohama FC on Monday, the league said.

Nicknamed “King Kazu,” Miura played in only four league games last year and did not score but extended his record as the oldest player in the J-League. He joined Yokohama in 2005.

“Return of the King,” the J-League said in its announcement on Twitter.

The league's 2021 season is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27.

Miura in March 2017 became the oldest player to appear in a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days, catching global media attention by surpassing England great Stanley Matthews’ longevity record.

Miura played for Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa earlier in his career and represented Japan’s national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-11 21:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan