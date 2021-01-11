Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director

By MATTHEW LEE , AP Diplomatic Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/11 19:45
President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
FILE - In this May 24, 2011 file photo, William Burns testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing o...

President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

FILE - In this May 24, 2011 file photo, William Burns testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing o...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday he has chosen veteran diplomat William Burns to be his CIA director.

A former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, Burns, 64, had a 33-year career at the State Department under both Republican and Democratic presidents. He rose through the ranks of the diplomatic corps to become deputy secretary of state before retiring in 2014 to run the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace.

Amid tumult in the State Department after Donald Trump took office in 2017, Burns held his tongue until last year when he began writing highly critical pieces of the Trump administration's policies in Foreign Affairs and other publications.

“Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure," Biden said. "He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect. Ambassador Burns will bring the knowledge, judgment, and perspective we need to prevent and confront threats before they can reach our shores. The American people will sleep soundly with him as our next CIA Director.”

Burns was said to have been a candidate to be Biden's secretary of state. Biden chose Anthony Blinken instead.

Burns has received three Presidential Distinguished Service Awards and the highest civilian honors from the Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community. He has doctoral degrees in international relations from Oxford University, where he studied as a Marshall Scholar.

Updated : 2021-01-11 21:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan