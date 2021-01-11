Taiwanese doctor plans to donate his fortune

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renowned orthopedist and E-Da Hospital Superintendent Tu Yuan-kun (杜元坤) said on Monday (Jan. 11) he will donate all of his money to charity and leave nothing for his descendants.

Tu made the statement at a press conference to raise funds for the rebuilding of Saint Camillus Hospital, which was built 70 years ago on Taiwan’s outlying island of Penghu. NT$550 million (US$19 million) is needed for the project, according to a Liberty Times report.

The orthopedist said that when he was a student, he was deeply inspired by Mother Teresa’s dedication to performing good works for the poor. Since becoming a resident physician more than 30 years ago, Tu has been donating half of his salary to charity, over the years totaling more than NT$100 million.

Every year, 10 percent of Penghu’s population is forced to visit a hospital on Taiwan’s main island. More than half of these visitors go to Kaohsiung.

Inspired by the story of an elderly woman from Penghu who sold NT$10 bento lunches to the poor in Kaohsiung for 50 years with catastrophic financial results — which forced her to relinquish her home many times — Tu crosses the sea from Kaohsiung to Penghu to see patients on a volunteer basis every month.

The orthopedist has been doing so for nearly 10 years, saving Penghu patients NT$20-30 million in transportation costs yearly, according to the report.

After a run-in with serious illness last year, Tu had an epiphany that led him to decide to create a new will, through which he plans to donate all his money to various causes, including the rebuilding of Saint Camillus Hospital. Although Tu has since recovered from his malady, he has not made any changes to his will.