Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for Q4'20 at NT$82.60 Billion, Highest Quarter in Six Years; and for December at NT$28.36 Billion

TAIPEI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for December 2020 at NT$28.36 billion, up 21.5% year-on-year (YoY). Significant consolidated revenue growths were shown in Q4'20 with NT$82.60 billion, up 34.1% YoY and 3.2% quarter-on-quarter, marking the highest quarter in six years; and in full year 2020 with NT$277.09 billion, up 18.3% or by 24.1% YoY measured in US currency.

On the strategy to focus on industry bright spots, the respective businesses have yielded strong results with YoY revenue growth for:

Gaming line [1] by 43.9% in Q4, and by 30.5% full year 2020

by 43.9% in Q4, and by 30.5% full year 2020 Chromebooks by 253.5% in Q4, and by 95.4% full year 2020

Thin and light notebooks by 165.9% in Q4, and by 62.3% full year 2020

Monitors by 38.9% in Q4, and by 21.3% in full year 2020

Acer sees strong market demand continuing into the foreseeable future. At the same time, its strategy of building multiple engines has progressed strongly; the subsidiaries including Acer e-Enabling Business, Acer Synergy Tech, Acer Cyber Security, AOPEN, Weblink International, have each announced exciting business results. In addition, the various businesses under incubation have also delivered robust results, including full year 2020 revenue growths of GadgeTek by 80.7%, and Highpoint by 174.7%, among others.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors

