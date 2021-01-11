Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kazakhstan's ruling party cements its grip on parliament

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 18:11
A man wearing a face mask and gloves to protect himself against coronavirus, casts his ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in...
Kazakhstan's police officers detain a protester during an opposition rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, as voters in resource-rich Ka...
A man wearing a face mask and gloves to protect himself against coronavirus, casts his ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in...
Kazakhstan's police officers detain a protester during an opposition rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, as voters in resource-rich Ka...
Kazakhstan's police officers detain a protester during an opposition rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, as voters in resource-rich Ka...
Kazakhstan's police officers detain a protester during an opposition rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, as voters in resource-rich Ka...
A woman wearing a face mask and gloves to protect herself against coronavirus, casts her ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary elections ...
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wearing a face mask and gloves to protect himself against coronavirus, casts his ballot at a polling stat...

A man wearing a face mask and gloves to protect himself against coronavirus, casts his ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in...

Kazakhstan's police officers detain a protester during an opposition rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, as voters in resource-rich Ka...

A man wearing a face mask and gloves to protect himself against coronavirus, casts his ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in...

Kazakhstan's police officers detain a protester during an opposition rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, as voters in resource-rich Ka...

Kazakhstan's police officers detain a protester during an opposition rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, as voters in resource-rich Ka...

Kazakhstan's police officers detain a protester during an opposition rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, as voters in resource-rich Ka...

A woman wearing a face mask and gloves to protect herself against coronavirus, casts her ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary elections ...

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wearing a face mask and gloves to protect himself against coronavirus, casts his ballot at a polling stat...

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan's ruling party has cemented its grip on parliament in the opposition-free election, officials said Monday.

The Central Election Commission said that the ruling Nur Otan party won 71% of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary election and two other parties loyal to the government also won seats.

The Nur Otan party is headed by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down in 2019 after nearly three decades in power but retains broad clout. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who succeeded him as the country's president, hailed Sunday's vote as “another step in the country's democratic development.”

The country’s only registered opposition party declined to field candidates.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said in a statement that “an uncompetitive campaign and systemic de-facto limitations on constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms left voters without genuine choice."

The OSCE's observers noted in their statement that the nation's political landscape is heavily dominated by the ruling party, and the distinction between party and government is often blurred.

“As all political parties contesting the elections supported the policies of the ruling party, the campaign was not competitive, and voters had no genuine political alternatives to choose from,” the OSCE said.

Several dozen protesters were briefly detained in Kazakhstan's largest city of Almaty and in the capital, Nur-Sultan.

Updated : 2021-01-11 20:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan