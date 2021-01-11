Intel discusses outsourcing chips with Taiwan’s TSMC and Samsung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Intel has had discussions with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics Co. about outsourcing some of its chip production.

Despite being hit with serious delays to its 7 nm process, Intel has yet to make a final decision on outsourcing, according to Bloomberg. Intel CEO Bob Swan had previously said he plans to announce the company’s path forward on an earnings call scheduled for Jan. 21.

Any chips outsourced to TSMC would not be available for market until 2023 at the earliest and would be manufactured using mature nodes, sources told Bloomberg. Discussions with Samsung are at an even more preliminary stage compared to TSMC, the sources said.

The Taiwanese company is preparing to offer Intel chiplets made using its 4-nanometer process, with initial testing using an older 5-nanometer process, the report said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker has previously said test production of 4 nm chips will be ready by the fourth quarter of 2021, with volume production set for 2022.

TSMC plans to have a new facility in Baoshan, Hsinchu, ready by the end of the year. This could be set up for Intel production if needed, according to one source.

Intel’s 7 nm process was supposed to be up and running by the fourth quarter of 2021; however, a defect in their manufacturing technology forced them to push the release date as far back as 2023. This followed a three-year delay in the introduction of their preceding 10 nm chips, which are only reaching mainstream use now.

Intel’s troubles have allowed TSMC and Samsung to develop more advanced technologies in the meantime. For comparison, TSMC has already begun producing their 5 nm chips in volume for major clients like Apple.

This would not be the first time Intel has tapped TSMC to make its chips. In 2018, Intel outsourced a portion of its 14 nm chip production to the Taiwanese company amid high demand and manufacturing issues.