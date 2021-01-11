Rules to be relaxed for Hong Kong, Macau students seeking to study in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is poised to loosen restrictions on Hong Kong and Macau students who plan to study in the country.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) proposed rules last month to amend the guidelines governing how pupils from Hong Kong and Macau can study in Taiwan (excluding tertiary education). The amendment, which is open for public consultation until Feb. 22, will allow school principals or school board members to become guardians for students from the two Chinese autonomous regions.

In addition to those who have acquired permanent residency in Taiwan, individuals who wish to be enrolled in schools from primary to high school levels, as well as 5-year junior colleges, will be able to apply, reported CNA.

Previously, these overseas Chinese pupils who were under 18-years-old would have been required to have an accompanying guardian from their immediate family while studying in Taiwan. The new rule allows school directors or school board members to assume the role of guardian; however, one guardian can care for no more than five pupils.

Meanwhile, public senior high schools in Taiwan will be permitted to enroll students from the two Chinese territories, with plans to be submitted to the authorities for approval by the end of November each year.

While Taiwan seeks to attract youngsters from Hong Kong and Macau, it is starting to see a dwindling presence of students from these regions in high education institutions. The Hong Kong government is reportedly mulling ending exchange programs between Taiwanese and its own universities to reduce the risk of its youths being “brainwashed,” a move likely prompted by the imposition of the draconian national security law.