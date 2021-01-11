Alexa
Photo of the Day: Relief map of Taiwan with colors of flag

Filipino illustrator makes map of Taiwan using colors of national flag

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/11 17:21
(Miguel Valenzuela map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over the weekend, a relief map of Taiwan by Filipino cartographer Miguel Valenzuela drew much praise on social media for its detail and the inclusion of the colors of Taiwan's flag: red, white, and blue.

Valenzuela, 22, a recent graduate of Geodetic Engineering from the University of the Philippines, told Taiwan News that he created the map on Saturday (Jan. 9). When nearing completion, he pondered how he could color it properly to show Taiwan's topography while also showcasing the country's identity.

He then remembered a visit to Taipei in 2019 right before the national elections and noticed the countless flags hung on the city's streets. " I really admired how your flag looked like, thus I decided to pattern this map on your flag."

When asked about his inspiration for the work, Valenzuela said, "I really enjoyed my time in Taiwan, especially my visit to the Chiang Kai Shek Memorial. It sparked my interest to read about the history of your country."

