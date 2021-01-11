New UK representative to Taiwan takes office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — John Dennis, the new representative of the British Office in Taipei (BOT), has assumed office, according to an announcement on Monday (Jan. 11).

“I arrive at an exciting point in the relationship, with the UK looking to strengthen further its relationships in the Asia Pacific region,” said Dennis. He pledged to further develop ties with Taiwan through “building on our already powerful links in trade and investment, science and innovation, climate change, education and on shared values.”

The representative, who arrived in December, also praised Taiwan’s coronavirus response as outstanding and globally recognized. According to a U.K. government website, Dennis has been a career diplomat who has previously worked on Asian, African, and commercial affairs for the Foreign Office.

He was the British Ambassador to Angola from 2014 to 2018 and has been posted to China, India, and Malaysia.