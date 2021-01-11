Alexa
Taiwan scooter driver handed 4 tickets in 2 minutes for not signaling

Kaohsiung scooter driver hit with NT$4,800 in fines for failing to signal during 4 different lane changes

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/11 16:56
Tickets issued to Wu. 

Tickets issued to Wu.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A scooter driver in southern Taiwan was given four tickets for failing to hit her turn signal when changing lanes four times within two minutes.

According to the Sanmin 2nd Precinct of Kaohsiung City Police, a female scooter driver surnamed Wu (吳) violated traffic rules by changing lanes four times without signaling on Oct. 29 of last year. A motorist behind her reported the infractions to police within two minutes.

The police issued four tickets totaling NT$4,800 (US$171) in fines, reported CNA. The precinct on Sunday (Jan. 10) announced that it had rejected her appeal because the facts of the violation were clear.

When asked if she thought the penalty was excessive, Wu responded by claiming that she was on her way to work and changed lanes because she was worried a vehicle might pull out in front of her from a side road. She then said "Is this justice? Is [he/she] an evil whistleblower or the devil? As to whether this was excessive punishment, that is for the society to decide."

According to police, a motorist reported that Wu had been driving through Dingshan Street in Sanming District on Oct. 29 of last year. The motorist was driving behind Wu when she was seen changing multiple lanes without activating her signal light.

After reviewing the information and video camera footage, they found that the facts of the violation were clear, and in accordance with Article 42 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), she was fined for not using her signal lights, an offense that results in fines of between NT$1,200 and NT$3,600. However, Wu had complained that the penalties were excessive, as she was issued four tickets by police on the same road section and at the same time and date.

When reviewing video footage of the incident, police confirmed that Wu failed to use her turn signal while changing lanes from No. 251 to No. 492 Dingshan Street from 8:35 a.m. to 8:36 a.m. on the date in question. Police deemed the facts of the violation to be clear and dismissed her complaint.
traffic ticket
traffic violations
fines
scooter driver
scooters
traffic
traffic chaos

Updated : 2021-01-11 17:13 GMT+08:00

