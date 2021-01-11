AP PHOTOS: Only ash and shells of homes left on volcano isle

An image of Virgin Mary recovered from Taal Volcano after it's erupted almost a year ago stands inside a chapel at a relocation site in Balete, Batang... An image of Virgin Mary recovered from Taal Volcano after it's erupted almost a year ago stands inside a chapel at a relocation site in Balete, Batangas province, Philippines, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Some families are still living in tents and have resorted to taking odd jobs to make a living as the government has prevented them from returning back to their homes almost a year after Taal volcano erupted on Jan. 12, 2020. The eruption displaced thousands of villagers living near the area and delivered an early crisis this year for one of the world's most disaster-prone nations a couple of months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke in the country. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Residents who used to live at Taal volcano stand outside their tents at a relocation site in Balete, Batangas province, Philippines, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Residents who used to live at Taal volcano pray at their chapel at a relocation site in Balete, Batangas province, Philippines, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

A couple poses for a selfie with the Taal volcano in background almost a year after it erupted on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Batangas province, Philippines. A popular tourist destination just south of Manila because of its picturesque setting in the middle of a lake, Taal erupted on Jan. 12, 2020.

A boy feeds roosters outside their tent at a relocation site in Balete, Batangas province, Philippines, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

A man who used to live at Taal volcano arranges his laundry at their makeshift tent at a relocation site in Balete, Batangas province, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

John Paulo Silva, a former resident at Taal volcano, brushes his teeth outside their tent at a relocation site in Balete, Batangas province, Philippines, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Luisa Silva, a former resident of Taal volcano, arranges her kitchen at their tent at a relocation site in Balete, Batangas province, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

The remains of the Alas-as elementary school is seen buried in volcanic ash at Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Batangas province, Philippines.

A sign stands beside the remains of the Alas-as elementary school at the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Batangas province, Philippines.

A fisherman walks past volcanic ash deposits at the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Batangas province, Philippines.

Fish pens areas are seen at the lake surrounding Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Agoncillo town, Batangas province, Philippines.

Damaged houses are seen at the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Batangas province, Philippines.

Fisherman Rogelito Cacao looks at the remains of his house at the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Batangas province, Philippines. Cacao regularly visits the area after feeding fish at the pens on the Taal lake.

Damaged houses lie at Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Batangas province, Philippines.

The remains of the Alas-as elementary school are seen in the middle of patterns of erosion on volcanic ash deposits at the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Batangas province, Philippines.

Patterns of erosion on volcanic ash deposits are seen at the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Batangas province, Philippines.

The remains of the Alas-as elementary school are seen in the middle of patterns of erosion on volcanic ash deposits at the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Batangas province, Philippines.

Patterns of erosion on volcanic ash deposits are seen at the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Batangas province, Philippines.

TAAL VOLCANO, Philippines (AP) — The island is a ghost town, its trees just dead sticks in a gray landscape, its homes and school ash-covered and damaged by continuing earthquakes and the explosive volcanic eruption that occurred one year ago.

Fisherman Rogelito Cacao regularly visits his home on the volcanic island south of the Philippine capital. “I miss our belongings but it is now covered in ash, our livestock like our cow, our horse, our pig, our boat and engines are all covered by the volcano, these is what I miss.”

Luisa Silva used to live at the foot of the Taal volcano and said life will never the same. “Right now life is very hard, we are not used to this. This is where we have experienced things that we have never experienced before, we don’t know where to start,” she said.

Silva wants to return to the island if the government allows it. She said they can grow vegetables and raise livestock at their homes on the island, saving them from needing to buy food. Their animals also once carried tourists to see the picturesque crater.

A popular tourist destination set in the middle of a lake, Taal erupted on Jan. 12, 2020.

More than 5,000 people, many of them working as tour guides, fled the small island as the ground shook and the volcano belched dark-gray ash and steam into the sky. Hundreds of horses, cows and other animals were left behind.

The eruption delivered an early crisis in what would become a tough year in one of the world’s most disaster-prone nations. A couple of months after the volcano sent more than 376,000 people fleeing to safety, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

Many evacuees stayed in state-run emergency shelters for a while, then returned to the ash-blanketed towns and cities in Batangas province as the dangers subsided.

But the volcanic island in Taal Lake is too dangerous, and the government bans former residents from returning.

Some have found other housing, but about 50 families are still living in tents a year after the eruption and are resorting to odd jobs. Calauit village chief Jimmy Tenorio said the rest of the families living in tents will be relocated soon.

Meanwhile, Taal still rumbles, with small earthquakes and weak plumes of steam venting from the crater Monday.