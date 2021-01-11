Taiwan military has begun deploying extended-range cruise missiles

Hsiung Feng 2E cruise missile (Center for Strategic and International Studies photo) Hsiung Feng 2E cruise missile (Center for Strategic and International Studies photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Military sources stated on Monday (Jan. 11) that the extended-range version of the Hsiung Feng 2E cruise missile has been deployed in small quantities.

Sources said that the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCIST) has successfully developed an extended-range variant of the Hsiung Feng 2E cruise missile that has a range of 1200 kilometers, making it capable of effectively striking China's non-coastal military installations.

The military pointed out that the newly produced missiles have recently been handed over to the Taiwan Air Force’s Air Defense and Artillery Command. The exact number of missiles currently deployed remains confidential, CNA reported.

According to the official Air Force website, the command is responsible for the nation’s medium- and high-altitude air defense, with its arsenal of Sky Bow, HAWK, and Patriot missiles.

Additionally, rumors suggest NCIST has launched a project to develop a long-range cruise missile with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers. The military has not yet commented on this.