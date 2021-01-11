Alexa
New Taipei City Government seeks title sponsor for 2021 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival

Traditional folk custom of flying sky lanterns in Pingxi has morphed into world-famous festival

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/11 15:56
(New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival may get an additional name, as the New Taipei City Government is seeking a title sponsor for the marquee event, asking bidding companies to pledge at least NT$6.66 million (US$230,000) to underwrite the activity.

According to a proposal issued by the city’s Tourism and Travel Department, the traditional folk custom of flying sky lanterns in the Pingxi area has morphed into the famous Pingxi Lantern Festival, which attracts visitors from around the world every year.

The department said that two activities to collectively set hundreds of lanterns aloft at one time will be held at the Pingxi Junior High School on Feb. 21 and the Shifen Sky Lantern Square on Feb. 26. The department planned to use 1,850 sky lanterns for the two activities.

The company that wins the bid will have the benefit of its name and logo appearing in various promotional activities as well as in coverage by contracted media agencies, according to the department.

However, certain types of businesses, such as dance halls, pubs, and tobacco vendors, as well as businesses that have raised capital from China-based investors, will not be allowed to participate in the bidding process. The tender submission deadline is set at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14.

For more information about the bidding, refer to this site.
Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival
Shifen Sky Lantern Square
Pingxi Junior High School

Updated : 2021-01-11 17:12 GMT+08:00

