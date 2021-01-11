Taiwan reports 3 more imported Covid cases from Egypt

Man wearing face mask seen in front of Great Pyramids of Giza after reopening for tourist visits. (Reuters photo) Man wearing face mask seen in front of Great Pyramids of Giza after reopening for tourist visits. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Monday (Jan. 11) reported six new Wuhan coronavirus cases imported from Egypt, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the U.S.

On Monday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced six new imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total number to 834. The latest cases include three members of an Egyptian family, a Filipino, an Indonesian, and a Taiwanese national.

Each had submitted negative results of tests taken within three days of their flight, and each went directly to their residence to begin quarantine upon arrival in Taiwan.

According to Chuang, Cases 830, 831, and 832 are all Egyptian nationals and are relatives of Case No. 825, a girl under the age of 10. They had all submitted negative test results taken within three days of their flight, with the exception of Case No. 825, who did not undergo testing until she arrived in Taiwan with her family on Jan. 5.

On Jan. 7, Cases 830, 831, and 832 began to experience symptoms of the virus, including dizziness, runny nose, and sore throat. Given their symptoms and their close contact with Case No. 825, the health department arranged for the three of them to be tested for the coronavirus.

The three were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Jan. 11. The health department has listed a total of 27 contacts for this cluster, including nine passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind them, as well as 15 crew members.

The passengers have been told to begin home isolation, while the crew members have been asked to start self-health monitoring, as they were deemed to have worn proper protective gear during the flight.

Chuang said that Case No. 833 is a female Filipino migrant worker in her 40s who came to Taiwan on Dec. 20 of last year. Prior to the expiration of her quarantine, she was tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 2, and the result was negative.

Her company then arranged for her to stay in a single room in a dormitory to begin her self-health management. On Jan. 8, her labor broker arranged for her to undergo another test for the coronavirus, and she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Jan. 11.

The health department has listed three contacts in her case, all of whom have been told to start self-health management.

Case No. 834 is an Indonesian fisheries worker in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on Dec. 25 of last year. Before the expiration of his quarantine, he was tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 7, and the result was negative.

On Jan. 9, his labor broker arranged for him to undergo another test at his own expense, and the result came back positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 11. The health department has listed a total of four contacts in his case, all of whom have been asked to commence self-health management.

Case No. 835 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who went to visit relatives in the U.S. in late November of last year. He returned to Taiwan on Jan. 3 of this year. He experienced a short-term fever on Jan. 4 and noticed an abnormality with his sense of taste and smell on Jan. 8.

Due to his suspicious symptoms, the health department on Jan. 8 arranged for him to be tested for the disease. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Jan. 11, and the health department has listed a total of 18 contacts in his case, including five passengers who sat near him, a dozen flight crew members, and the driver of the epidemic prevention vehicle.

The five passengers have been told to begin home isolation, while the 13 other contacts have been asked to start self-health management, as they wore adequate protective equipment.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 132,023 COVID-19 tests, with 130,016 coming back negative. Out of the 834 officially confirmed cases, 739 were imported, 56 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from the cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 726 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 101 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.