Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taiwan passport available today

Citizens who apply for new Taiwan passport on Jan. 11 can choose from 2 gifts

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/11 13:31
Taiwan's new passport. (MOFA image)

Taiwan's new passport. (MOFA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese citizens on Monday (Jan. 11) could begin applying for the newly designed passport, which features "Taiwan" prominently on the cover, and those who come on the first day can choose from two promotional gifts.

On July 22 of last year, Taiwan's Legislative Yuan passed a resolution to emphasize "Taiwan" over "China" on both the name of the nation's flagship carrier and its passport. On Sept. 3, the Cabinet revealed that the new passport cover significantly reduced the font size of "Republic of China" (中華民國) and integrated it in the national emblem while greatly enlarging the word "Taiwan" and placing it directly above the word "passport."

In order to attract people to change their passports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated that as long as they go there on the first day that applications are accepted, they will be given a choice of two limited-edition gifts: a spring couplet and a luggage tag that reads "peace and safety" in Chinese characters.

New Taiwan passport available today
Limited-edition gifts. (CNA photo)

On Monday, a man surnamed Chen (陳), who started waiting outside the Consular Affairs Bureau starting at 3 a.m. in the morning, was the first to arrive. He entered the Bureau of Consular Affairs at about 6:30 and became the first person to complete an application, reported Newtalk.

Applicants who arrived before 12 p.m. that day will have a chance to receive the first 100 numbered passports. The winners are set to be announced after a drawing is held in the afternoon.

Taiwanese nationals need not change their passports immediately as they can continue to use the old ones until they reach their expiration date. In addition, the fee to apply for the new passports will remain unchanged from the past at NT$1,300 (US$46) for adults and NT$900 for children under the age of 14. The application conditions and procedures remain the same as well.

New Taiwan passport available today
Foreign minister Joseph Wu holding sample of new passport. ​​​​​​(CNA photo)

New Taiwan passport available today
Passport with limited-edition gifts. (CNA photo)
Taiwan passport
passport
new Taiwan passport
passports

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taiwan passport available Jan. 11
New Taiwan passport available Jan. 11
2021/01/07 15:11
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
Taiwan passport entry and exit stamps to feature country outline
2020/12/26 17:48
Taiwan says COVID 'passports' would be a good idea
Taiwan says COVID 'passports' would be a good idea
2020/12/02 19:00
Taiwan's new passport to launch in January with drawing for first 100
Taiwan's new passport to launch in January with drawing for first 100
2020/11/30 15:45
China cautions UK against issuing passports to Hongkongers
China cautions UK against issuing passports to Hongkongers
2020/10/25 15:49

Updated : 2021-01-11 14:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes