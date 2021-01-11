Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Cold wave to bring more snow to Taiwan today

Elevations of 1,500-3,000 meters to see snow across northern, central regions

  344
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/11 12:48
Woman in kimono posing on snow-covered bridge on Taipingshan on Jan. 8. 

Woman in kimono posing on snow-covered bridge on Taipingshan on Jan. 8.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Moisture combined with frigid temperatures from a second cold wave means that snow is likely in mountainous areas of northern and central Taiwan today (Jan. 11).

As a cold wave begins to blast into Taiwan from the north, temperatures will drop to between 9 and 10 degrees by the evening. The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a cold surge advisory for 19 counties and cities across the country

Cold wave to bring more snow to Taiwan today
Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area on Jan. 9. (CNA photo)

The CWB issued an orange cold surge advisory for temperatures at or below 6 degrees in: Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Yilan County, Hualien County, and Kinmen County. It also issued a yellow cold surge advisory for temperatures dropping below 10 degrees in: Hsinchu City, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Lienchiang County.

The bureau forecasts that today through Tuesday (Jan. 12), cold temperatures combined with moisture in the air will likely bring snow to northern mountainous areas ranging between 1,500 and 2,000 m in elevation, while central mountainous regions above 3,000 m could also see snowfall. Northern and eastern areas below those elevations are likely to see rain throughout the day today.

Cold wave to bring more snow to Taiwan today
Tourist walking through Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area on Jan. 8. (CNA photo)

The CWB predicts that dry air will shift south on Tuesday, reducing the odds of precipitation across the country. Temperatures will, however, remain cold, with radiative cooling causing the mercury to drop significantly Tuesday evening.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Wednesday (Jan. 12) as sunny skies return and the cold wave dissipates. The warming trend expected to start that day is anticipated to last four to five days.

Cold wave to bring more snow to Taiwan today
Woman in kimono poses on snow-covered bridge on Taipingshan Jan. 8.

snow forecast
snow
snowfall
snow accumulation
snow in Taiwan
cold wave
cold surge
cold spell
cold snap
cold advisory

RELATED ARTICLES

Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
2021/01/10 20:57
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Lalashan blanketed by winter snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Lalashan blanketed by winter snow
2021/01/09 17:35
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
2021/01/09 12:08
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
2021/01/08 18:16
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
2021/01/08 12:35

Updated : 2021-01-11 14:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes