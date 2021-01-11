Cold wave to bring more snow to Taiwan today

Woman in kimono posing on snow-covered bridge on Taipingshan on Jan. 8. Woman in kimono posing on snow-covered bridge on Taipingshan on Jan. 8. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Moisture combined with frigid temperatures from a second cold wave means that snow is likely in mountainous areas of northern and central Taiwan today (Jan. 11).

As a cold wave begins to blast into Taiwan from the north, temperatures will drop to between 9 and 10 degrees by the evening. The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a cold surge advisory for 19 counties and cities across the country



Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area on Jan. 9. (CNA photo)

The CWB issued an orange cold surge advisory for temperatures at or below 6 degrees in: Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Yilan County, Hualien County, and Kinmen County. It also issued a yellow cold surge advisory for temperatures dropping below 10 degrees in: Hsinchu City, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Lienchiang County.

The bureau forecasts that today through Tuesday (Jan. 12), cold temperatures combined with moisture in the air will likely bring snow to northern mountainous areas ranging between 1,500 and 2,000 m in elevation, while central mountainous regions above 3,000 m could also see snowfall. Northern and eastern areas below those elevations are likely to see rain throughout the day today.



Tourist walking through Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area on Jan. 8. (CNA photo)

The CWB predicts that dry air will shift south on Tuesday, reducing the odds of precipitation across the country. Temperatures will, however, remain cold, with radiative cooling causing the mercury to drop significantly Tuesday evening.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Wednesday (Jan. 12) as sunny skies return and the cold wave dissipates. The warming trend expected to start that day is anticipated to last four to five days.



Woman in kimono poses on snow-covered bridge on Taipingshan Jan. 8.