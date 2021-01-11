Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stroud leads Fresno St. past San Jose St. 80-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 10:42
Stroud leads Fresno St. past San Jose St. 80-65

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Deon Stroud had a career-high 22 points as Fresno State got past San Jose State 80-65 on Sunday.

Stroud made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jordan Campbell had 16 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State (5-3, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Richard Washington had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (2-8, 0-6). Ralph Agee added 14 points. Nate Lacewell had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-11 12:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes