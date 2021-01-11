Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snow of winter

Snowplows deployed after mountain gets 6 cm of snow

  667
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/11 11:26
Snowplow clearing road on Hehuanshan on Jan. 11.

Snowplow clearing road on Hehuanshan on Jan. 11. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a cold wave continues to hammer Taiwan, Hehuanshan accumulated 6 centimeters of snow this morning (Jan. 11), marking the heaviest snowfall this winter.

With frigid temperatures and ample moisture, Hehuanshan saw heavy snow flurries this morning. Areas of the mountain that have seen significant snowfall include Kunyang in Nantou County, at an elevation of 3,090 meters, Nantou County's Wuling at 3,275 m, and Hualien County's Hehuan Villa and Xiaofengkou at 3,150 m and 3,002 m, respectively, reported CNA.

Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snow of winter
Tourists at entrance of Kunyang section of Hehuanshan on Jan. 10. (CNA photo)

The Hehuanshan section of Provincial Highway 14 was closed from Sunday evening (Jan. 10) to early this morning. Snow chasers patiently waited in line at the Cuifeng traffic control checkpoint until it opened at 7 a.m. this morning.

Since today is a work day, relatively fewer people were rushing to view the snow. By 8 a.m., the parking lot was not filled to the brim like it was over the weekend.

Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snow of winter
Scene at Wuling parking lot on Jan. 11. (tw.live/cam screenshot)

According to the Directorate General of Highway, conditions continue to be icy on mountain roads leading to snow-viewing areas. Therefore, only cars with snow chains attached to their tires will be allowed, while scooters, heavy motorcycles, and Type-B buses are barred from entry.

Due to the arrival of a new cold wave today, the Central Weather Bureau predicts that the north and northeast will see temperatures dip down to 6 degrees Celsius. The bureau forecasts that today through Tuesday (Jan. 12), cold temperatures combined with moisture in the air will likely bring snow to mountainous areas of northern Taiwan ranging between 1,500 and 2,000 m in elevation, while mountainous areas of central Taiwan above 3,000 m could also see snowfall.

Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snow of winter
Snow chasers allowed entry on Jan. 11. (tw.live/cam screenshot)

Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snow of winter
Songsyue Lodge on Jan. 11. (CNA photo)

Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snow of winter
(Facebook, 合歡山賞雪機動社團 member Lien Ming photo)
snow
snowfall
snow accumulation
snow on Hehuanshan
Hehuanshan
Hehuan Mountain
snow chasers
snow in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
2021/01/10 20:57
Parts of 2 highways closed in central Taiwan over concern for icy conditions
Parts of 2 highways closed in central Taiwan over concern for icy conditions
2021/01/10 17:15
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Lalashan blanketed by winter snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Lalashan blanketed by winter snow
2021/01/09 17:35
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
2021/01/08 18:16
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
2021/01/08 12:35

Updated : 2021-01-11 12:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes