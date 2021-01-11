Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snow of winter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a cold wave continues to hammer Taiwan, Hehuanshan accumulated 6 centimeters of snow this morning (Jan. 11), marking the heaviest snowfall this winter.

With frigid temperatures and ample moisture, Hehuanshan saw heavy snow flurries this morning. Areas of the mountain that have seen significant snowfall include Kunyang in Nantou County, at an elevation of 3,090 meters, Nantou County's Wuling at 3,275 m, and Hualien County's Hehuan Villa and Xiaofengkou at 3,150 m and 3,002 m, respectively, reported CNA.



Tourists at entrance of Kunyang section of Hehuanshan on Jan. 10. (CNA photo)

The Hehuanshan section of Provincial Highway 14 was closed from Sunday evening (Jan. 10) to early this morning. Snow chasers patiently waited in line at the Cuifeng traffic control checkpoint until it opened at 7 a.m. this morning.

Since today is a work day, relatively fewer people were rushing to view the snow. By 8 a.m., the parking lot was not filled to the brim like it was over the weekend.



Scene at Wuling parking lot on Jan. 11. (tw.live/cam screenshot)

According to the Directorate General of Highway, conditions continue to be icy on mountain roads leading to snow-viewing areas. Therefore, only cars with snow chains attached to their tires will be allowed, while scooters, heavy motorcycles, and Type-B buses are barred from entry.

Due to the arrival of a new cold wave today, the Central Weather Bureau predicts that the north and northeast will see temperatures dip down to 6 degrees Celsius. The bureau forecasts that today through Tuesday (Jan. 12), cold temperatures combined with moisture in the air will likely bring snow to mountainous areas of northern Taiwan ranging between 1,500 and 2,000 m in elevation, while mountainous areas of central Taiwan above 3,000 m could also see snowfall.



Snow chasers allowed entry on Jan. 11. (tw.live/cam screenshot)



Songsyue Lodge on Jan. 11. (CNA photo)



(Facebook, 合歡山賞雪機動社團 member Lien Ming photo)