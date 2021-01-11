Alexa
Lifting restrictions on Taiwan-US exchanges 'long overdue': Randall Schriver

Project 2049 Institute chairman says recent move lays foundation for new era in U.S.-Taiwan relations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/11 11:06
Project 2049 Institute Chairman Randall Schriver. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the U.S. State Department's lifting of restrictions on Taiwan-U.S. exchanges, Randall Schriver, chairman of the Washington.-based think tank Project 2049 Institute, said on Sunday (Jan. 11) that the move lays the foundation for a new era of Taiwan-U.S. relations.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement Sunday (Taiwan time) that longstanding restrictions on Taiwan-U.S. exchanges would be “null and void.” He added that the “executive branch‘s relations with Taiwan are to be handled by the non-profit AIT, as stipulated in the Taiwan Relations Act.”

Thus, rules prohibiting Taiwan from raising its flag at its DC office Twin Oak Estate and prohibiting Taiwanese diplomats from entering the State Department, among other restrictive guidelines, are now no longer in effect.

Schriver posted a tweet Sunday afternoon stating that the State Department’s lifting of restrictions on bilateral exchanges is an “especially significant and positive” development that is “long overdue.”

The scholar noted that American policy toward Taiwan has been subject to self-imposed limitations for decades. However, he believes abolishing these rules will make U.S. policy consistent with reality and form the underpinnings of a new stage of U.S.-Taiwan relations.

Schriver said that after president-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office on January 20th, he will inherit a Taiwan policy “removed of unhelpful limitations and difficult political decisions.” He added that the Biden administration will be “empowered to chart a new course in U.S. policy with tremendous possibilities.”

He encouraged Biden to “build upon this important moment to support a more peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”
