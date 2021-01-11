Alexa
Stephens scores 31 to carry Lafayette past Bucknell 87-76

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 09:54
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — E.J. Stephens had a career-high 31 points as Lafayette topped Bucknell 87-76 on Sunday night.

Stephens converted all 10 of his free throw attempts.

Tyrone Perry had 17 points for Lafayette (3-1, 3-1 Patriot League). Justin Jaworski added 15 points and six rebounds. Neal Quinn had 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Xander Rice scored a career-high 23 points for the Bison (0-4, 0-4). Andrew Funk added 13 points. Miles Latimer had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-11 10:50 GMT+08:00

