Lewis scores 28 to carry James Madison over Chowan 100-76

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 08:44
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis had 28 points, shooting 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc as James Madison defeated Chowan 100-76 on Sunday.

The game was a makeup, coming together in less than 48 hours after James Madison's scheduled foe, UNC Asheville, was forced to pause games due to coronavirus issues.

Lewis made 10 of 12 shots. Julien Wooden had 12 points for James Madison (5-4). Vado Morse added 10 points. Jayvis Harvey had six rebounds.

Jonathan McFall had 20 points for the Division II Hawks. Elijah Hill added 14 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-11 10:49 GMT+08:00

