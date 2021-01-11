Alexa
Butler's double-double lifts Holy Cross over Army 70-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 08:10
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Butler posted his seventh career double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Holy Cross to a 70-61 win over Army on Sunday.

Matt Faw had 15 points five rebounds and tied his career high with four steals for Holy Cross (2-2, 2-2 Patriot League). Gerrale Gates added 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Ryan Wade had 11 points.

Butler's 14 rebounds are most by a Crusader in a game this season.

Butler knocked down a 3-pointer to break a 53-53 tie and spark a 12-4 run for Holy Cross, which never trailed again. The Crusaders were 11 of 24 from 3-point range.

Alex King had 21 points for the Black Knights (6-3, 2-2). Josh Caldwell added 12 points. Charlie Peterson had eight rebounds.

Army defeated Holy Cross 83-68 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-11 09:14 GMT+08:00

