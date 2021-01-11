Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

New Jersey Devils sign forward Jesper Bratt to 2-year deal

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 07:40
New Jersey Devils sign forward Jesper Bratt to 2-year deal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent forward Jesper Bratt to a $5.5 million, two-year contract.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal on Sunday, four days before the season opener at home against the Boston Bruins.

The 22-year-old Bratt will make just over $2 million this season and $3.45 next season.

Bratt led the club in even-strength goals with 15 and set career highs with 16 goals and 101 shots last season. The Swede has 37 goals and 63 assists in 185 games with New Jersey.

Bratt was selected by New Jersey in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft. He was signed by the team on May 12, 2017 and made his NHL debut October 7 versus Colorado where he notched his first career goal and assist.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-11 09:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes