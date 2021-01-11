Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carpenter, King lift Siena past Fairfield 75-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 07:52
Carpenter, King lift Siena past Fairfield 75-68

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Aidan Carpenter scored 19 points as Siena beat Fairfield 75-68 on Sunday.

Jordan King added 18 points for the Saints, while Manny Camper chipped in 17. Camper also had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Jackson Stormo had 10 points for Siena (4-0, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Fairfield totaled 37 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jake Wojcik had 18 points for the Stags (2-11, 2-6). Jesus Cruz added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

126 words

Updated : 2021-01-11 09:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes