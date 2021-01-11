Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 07:28
Eleventh-ranked Oregon women dismantle Cal 100-41

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Kylee Watson scored a career high 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and 11th-ranked Oregon obliterated Cal 100-41 on Sunday.

Oregon entered with a four-game win streak over Cal with an average margin of victory of 39 points per game.

Taylor Chavez, Te-Hina Paopao and Nyara Sabally each scored 13 points to lead the Ducks who had a half-dozen players score in double figures and a total of 11 score.

Oregon shot 42 of 80 (52.5%) from the field.

After the Ducks (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12 Conference) built a quick 10-2 lead, Cal responded by outscoring the Ducks 13-8. Ugonne Onyiah's 3-pointer with 3:10 left in the first quarter brought the Bears within 18-15.

But Oregon responded with a vengeance and outscored the Bears (0-10, 0-7) 28-4 for the remainder of the half and led 50-19 at halftime. The Ducks had runs of 18-2 and 12-0 during that stretch.

Cal scored four points in the second quarter and eight in the third.

Onyiah scored 13 for Cal and Evelien Lutje Schipholt 10.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-01-11 09:14 GMT+08:00

