Patberg, Holmes lead No. 19 Indiana women past Wisconsin

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 07:39
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 21 points, Mackenzie Holmes added 14 and 19th-ranked Indiana walked away from Wisconsin 74-49 on Sunday.

Patberg drained five of seven 3-pointers and dished five assists as the Hoosiers (7-3, 5-1 Big Ten Conference) had 16 assists on 27 field goals. Holmes grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Grace Berger added 12 points and six assists.

Sydney Hilliard led the Badgers with 23 points and eight rebounds, her sixth game of 20-plus points. Imani Lewis added 10 for Wisconsin (3-6, 0-6), which has lost to Indiana six straight times.

Hilliard scored a quick five points to close the first quarter trailing by three, and scored eight of Wisconsin's 12 points in the second quarter as the game started to slip away. Indiana extended a 15-12 first-quarter lead to 35-24 by halftime.

Hilliard was held to 3-of-8 shooting in the second half. Patberg scored 10 after halftime and Berger all of her 12 as Indiana took a double-digit lead on its first score after halftime and kept it there.

The Hoosiers made 9 of 17 from beyond the 3-point arc while Wisconsin was 0 for 8.

Indiana travels to in-state rival Purdue on Thursday night. Wisconsin plays host to No. 15 Michigan on Thursday. The Badgers continue a tough stretch of Big Ten play, coming off losses to No.22 Northwestern, No. 19 Indiana and facing No. 12 Maryland after the Michigan contest.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

