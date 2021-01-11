Alexa
Nixon's shot lifts No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas

By CHIP SOUZA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/11 07:24
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Nixon hit a running shot with under a second left to lift No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas 74-73 on Sunday.

Nixon’s shot from outside the lane helped the Aggies (12-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) keep their perfect season intact. It was also Texas A&M’s only lead in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee put up a shot from the left corner at the buzzer, but the shot was blocked.

Aaliyah Wilson, who transferred from Arkansas to Texas A&M, led the Aggies with 27 points. Her defensive play in the backcourt was huge in the final seconds as she poked the ball away from Dungee and forced a turnover with 23 seconds left with Arkansas leading 73-72. Nixon dribbled the clock down until her final shot.

Dungee led the way for Arkansas (10-4, 1-3) with 21 points.

Arkansas led 73-69 with under a minute left before the Aggies made a move. Nixon’s driving layup and free throw pulled Texas A&M within 73-72.

Texas A&M: The Aggies will be in the road Thursday at LSU starting at 6 p.m.

Arkansas: Will host Florida on Thursday at 7 p.m.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

