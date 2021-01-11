Chou scores career-high 28 as No. 9 UCLA defeats Utah, 92-67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natalie Chou scored a career-high 28 points and No. 9 UCLA rolled to a 92-67 victory over Utah on Sunday.

Chou was 9 of 11 from the field, including four 3-pointers. Her previous high point mark was 22 in 2017 while playing for Baylor. The senior forward had 13 points during the first quarter as the Bruins led 36-15 on the strength of eight 3-pointers.

Charisma Osborne added 22 points and eight assists while Michaela Onyenwere had 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. UCLA had assists on 24 of their 35 baskets.

The Bruins (7-2, 5-2 Pac-12) were playing their first game in a week. They had Friday's game against Colorado postponed because they did not meet the Pac-12 Conference's minimum of seven healthy scholarship players. UCLA has dressed only eight players this season due to players opting out and three of its freshmen unable to play due to international travel restrictions.

Kemery Martín led Utah (3-7, 2-7) with 18 points.

After Utah's Andrea Torres hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 3, UCLA went on an 11-2 run to take control.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes have dropped six of their last seven and are 1-3 against ranked teams this season.

UCLA: The Bruins own a 17-game winning streak against Utah, dating to November 2009, which was before the Utes joined the Pac-12.

UP NEXT

Utah: Will host top-ranked Stanford on Friday afternoon.

UCLA: Continues its homestand against Washington on Friday.

