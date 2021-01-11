Alexa
Reeves carries hot-shooting Redbirds past Evansville 73-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 06:33
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 21 points as Illinois State narrowly beat Evansville 73-68 on Sunday, breaking the Purple Aces four-game win streak.

Reeves hit 9 of 11 shots and added six rebounds as the Redbirds shot a scorching 74% from the floor in the second half (61.5% overall) to claim their first Missouri Valley Conference win.

Dusan Mahorcic had 13 points for Illinois State (4-6, 1-3), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. DJ Horne and Josiah Strong had 10 points each.

Noah Frederking had 15 points for the Purple Aces (6-6, 4-2), Evan Kuhlman added 13 points. Shamar Givance had 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Evansville defeated Illinois State 57-48 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-11 09:12 GMT+08:00

