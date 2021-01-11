Alexa
Hammond nets 21, Monmouth tops Marist 72-62 for 1,000th win

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Deion Hammond had 21 points as Monmouth topped Marist 72-62 on Sunday for the 1,000th win in program history.

Hammond hit 9 of 11 foul shots and moved up to seventh on the all-time scoring, passing Blake Hamilton. He added nine rebounds. He now has 251 3-pointers, nine shy of tying the program record.

Melik Martin had 16 points for Monmouth (5-4, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Donovann Toatley added 13 points.

Hakim Byrd had 11 points for the Red Foxes (6-4, 4-4). Matt Herasme added 10 points. Jordan Jones had 10 points and five blocks.

Monmouth defeated Marist 80-64 on Saturday.

The Hawks have won 533 games since moving up to Division I in 1983 and 467 wins prior to that. Bill Boylan, the first Monmouth coach, has the most wins with 364, including the first on Dec. 1 1956, 51-47 at the Long Branch YMCA.___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

