Davis scores 17 to lift Navy over Lehigh 73-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 06:29
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Cam Davis had 17 points as Navy defeated Lehigh 73-58 on Sunday.

John Carter Jr. had 18 points for Navy (7-1, 4-0 Patriot League), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Tyler Nelson added 10 points and eight rebounds. Patrick Dorsey had six rebounds.

Marques Wilson had 19 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-3, 1-3). Nic Lynch added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-11 09:12 GMT+08:00

