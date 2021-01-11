Alexa
Murphy scores 13 to lift Vermont past Binghamton 84-44

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 06:27
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Tomas Murphy came off the bench to tally 13 points to lift Vermont to an 84-44 win over Binghamton on Sunday.

Isaiah Powell had 12 points for Vermont (5-3, 5-3 America East Conference). Ryan Davis added eight rebounds. Bailey Patella had six assists. All 13 Catamounts scored.

Vermont dominated the first half and led 43-22 at the break. The Bearcats’ 22 first-half points marked a season low for the team., which has lost 13 straight in the series.

No player scored in double figures for the Bearcats (1-10, 1-7), whose losing streak reached four games after shooting 23%, including 2-for-28 shooting from 3-point range.

Vermont defeated Binghamton 76-60 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-11 09:12 GMT+08:00

