Ingo leads Maine over NJIT 45-41

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 06:53
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Stephane Ingo had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Maine to a 45-41 win over NJIT on Sunday.

LeChaun DuHart had 15 points for Maine (2-5, 2-4 America East Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Taylor Schildroth added seven rebounds. Ingo had six blocks, the most for a Black Bear in a game since 2011 and marked the 18th straight game with a block.

San Antonio Brinson had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders (4-4, 3-3). Souleymane Diakite added 10 points and eight rebounds. Zach Cooks had nine rebounds.

Dylan O’Hearn, whose 16 points per game coming into the matchup led the Highlanders, had 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

NJIT defeated Maine 63-54 on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-01-11 09:12 GMT+08:00

