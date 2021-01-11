Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tiafoe beats fellow American Fratangelois at Delray Beach

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 06:09
Tiafoe beats fellow American Fratangelois at Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Frances Tiafoe gained momentum Sunday in his bid for another Delray Beach Open title by winning a seesaw match against fellow American Bjorn Fratangelois, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Tiafoe won his first ATP Tour title as a 20-year-old wild card at Delray Beach in 2018. His career record is 9-2 in the tournament and 62-93 elsewhere on the ATP Tour.

“I love playing here,” Tiafoe said. “I love South Florida. It’s a good vibe.”

No. 4-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland also reached the quarterfinals, beating Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia, 6-2, 6-2.

Tiafoe, seeded eighth, won the final four games of the first set and dominated the final set. He lost only eight points on his first serve against Fratangelois.

’We’ve known each other for a long time,” Tiafoe said. “He’s a tough opponent. It’s never easy playing somebody you like.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-11 07:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on contact with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on contact with Taiwan
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes