Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Battle, Thorpe carry UNC-Asheville past Hampton 85-77

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 06:18
Battle, Thorpe carry UNC-Asheville past Hampton 85-77

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jamon Battle and Trent Stephney combined for 34 points and UNC-Asheville defeated Hampton 85-77 on Sunday, rebounding from a two-point loss in the series the night before.

Battle matched his career high with 18 points while Stephney scored a career-best 16 points. LJ Thorpe added 17 points for the Bulldogs, Lavar Batts Jr. and Coty Jude had 11 points each for UNC-Asheville (5-6, 4-2 Big South Conference).

Davion Warren, Hampton's hero from Saturday, had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (5-8, 4-4). Chris Shelton added 15 points. Marquis Godwin had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Warren scored 20 of his career-high 32 in the second half as Hampton defeated UNC-Asheville 73-71 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-11 07:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on contact with Taiwan
US to lift restrictions on contact with Taiwan
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes
Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes