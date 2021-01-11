Alexa
Eytle-Rock scores 27 to lead UMBC over New Hampshire 68-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/11 03:59
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — R.J. Eytle-Rock had a season-high 27 points, inlcuding the winning basket with less than a minute to play, as Maryland-Baltimore County narrowly beat New Hampshire 68-66 on Sunday.

Eytle-Rock drove from the right side into the lane for a floater with 58.4 seconds left to make it 68-66. The Wildcats missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and UMBC missed a shot with 11 seconds left before New Hampshire's Blondeau Tschoukuiengo missed a contested shot at the buzzer.

Keondre Kennedy had 13 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (9-2, 5-1 America East Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive road victory. Brandon Horvath added eight rebounds. Dimitrije Spasojevic had seven rebounds.

Nick Guadarrama scored a career-high 34 points for the Wildcats (4-5, 3-3). Jayden Martinez added 11 points and seven rebounds. Tayler Mattos had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Maryland-Baltimore County defeated New Hampshire 69-54 on Saturday.

